Driver arrested for travelling in wrong direction while drunk on A-45 in Antequera

By Chris King • 09 August 2022 • 3:29
Image of a Guardia Civil Traffic Officer.
Credit: Guardia Civil
As reported by the police in a statement on Monday, August 8, a 35-year-old man was arrested after allegedly driving along the A-45 motorway in the wrong direction, while under the influence of alcohol.
The incident occurred in the Malaga municipality of Antequera at around 4;30 am. According to the police, a patrol car began chasing a vehicle that had been reported to be travelling at high speed and in the opposite direction on the motorway.
His action was forcing other road users to swerve and brake to avoid an accident. The driver allegedly ignored the acoustic and flashing light signals of the patrol car that was behind him. Eventually, after pursuing him for several kilometres, the patrol car overtook the man and blocked his escape.
As the police officers got out of their vehicle, the driver allegedly attempted to drive away. He was subsequently arrested and given a breathalyser test. The test reportedly revealed a positive result of 0.97 milligrams of alcohol per litre of breath, as reported by malagahoy.es.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
