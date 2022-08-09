UPDATE: New explosion occurs at the Cuban crude oil facility in Matanzas Close
By Joshua Manning • 09 August 2022 • 9:39

Tributes pour in following death of Japanese voice actor Hiroshi Otake Credit: Twitter @ANMO_Sugoi

Japanese voice actor Hiroshi Otake died following acute heart failure on August 1, aged 90, as reported on Tuesday, August 9.

The death of Hiroshi Otake, a beloved Japanese voice actor was reported by his agency, 81 Produce on their official website.

They stated:

“Hiroshi Otake, an actor belonging to our company, passed away on 1 August 2022 due to acute heart failure at the age of 90.”

“The funeral rites were carried out without delay by relatives only on 8 August. We ask for your kind understanding.”

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude for your kindness during his lifetime and would like to inform you of his passing.”

Born in 1932, Otake was best known for his roles as Nyarome in Mōretsu Atarō, Daisho in Himitsu no Akko-chan, Boss in Mazinger Z, Pāman 2 (Booby) in Pāman, King Nikochan in Dr. Slump, and Buta Gorilla in Kiteretsu Daihyakka. 

Tributes have since flooded in on Twitter:

“We regret to inform, that voice actor Hiroshi Otake (Zeno Zoldyck in Hunter x Hunter 2011, 004 in Cyborg 009, Boss in Mazinger Z, Perman 2 in Perman) passed away at the age of 90 due to acute heart failure on August 1st,” read a tweet in Spanish.

The news of the death of Hiroshi Otake follows that of Kiyoshi Kobayashi, who voiced Daisuke Jigen in Lupine III for over 50 years, who died of pneumonia at the age of 89.

According to the actor’s talent management agency Haikyo on Monday, August 8, Kiyoshi Kobayashi passed away on July 30, nearly a year after retiring from his iconic role as Daisuke Jigen in the Lupin III franchise, in a role he began in 1969.

