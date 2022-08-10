By Anna Ellis • 10 August 2022 • 14:54

Costa Blanca's Elche sells out of mobility vouchers within an hour. Image: Halfpoint/Shutterstock.com

Elche Town Hall confirmed the mobility vouchers sold out in one hour which they say confirms the commitment of the people of Elche to sustainable mobility.

On Wednesday, August 10, Esther Diez who is Elche’s Councilor for Sustainable Development, Urban Mobility, Traffic and Environment confirmed that: “The vouchers that are not redeemed within 14 days will be made available to the public again on August 24.”

Esther Díez added that “for the Municipal Government it is very good news that the ‘Elx baja los humos‘ campaign has been so well received, as it is one of the lines for the promotion of clean mobility and also to alleviate the economic situation of families in the face of rising fuel prices.”

“The use of more bicycles and scooters in the city means cleaner neighbourhoods and districts and a better quality of life for our residents. For this reason, we will continue to deploy determining policies that make our municipality a green and healthy municipality,” Esther added.

The aim is that the purchase of alternative vehicles translates into an increase in sustainable mobility in the municipality, along with other initiatives such as the construction of new bike lanes and the expansion of the BiciElx service by more than 20 stations.

The vouchers for bicycles not exceeding €500 will be €150 or €300; for electrification kits not exceeding €800, there will be vouchers for €400; for scooters not exceeding €550 users will have vouchers of €200 or €350, and for electric bicycles not exceeding €1,800 the voucher will be €600.

