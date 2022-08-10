Uzbekistan threatens to emprison nationals who join Russia’s war against Ukraine

By Joshua Manning • 10 August 2022 • 12:36

Uzbekistan threatens to prison nationals who join Russia's war against Ukraine Credit: Aritra Deb/Shutterstock.com

The Embassy of Uzbekistan in Russia has reminded nationals of the criminal liability they face if they join Russia’s war against Ukraine, as reported on Wednesday, August 10.

Uzbekistan’s reminder on Russia’s war on Ukraine came after the leader of the Central Asia Society of the Uzbeks of the Perm Region, Jakhongir Jalolov, suggested the formation of an Uzbek volunteer unit to fight alongside Russia.

A video of his speech was shared on Twitter:

1/2⚡️ Uzbekistan has threatened to prison Uzbeks, who will go to fight against Ukraine, – the embassy of Uzbekistan in Russia. pic.twitter.com/7kiwMH6wbo — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 10, 2022

“Our children attend kindergartens, go to schools and universities. We live and work in Russia. Not only must we, we must justify the bread we eat,” he stated.

The Uzbek embassy in Russia, following the statement, recalled the criminal liability for mercenarism.

According to Uzbekistan’s criminal code, the punishment under this article is up to ten years in prison. The diplomatic mission noted that “all persons, without exception,” who take part in military actions in Ukraine, will be prosecuted.

“The Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in the Russian Federation warns compatriots against creating volunteer battalions and/or participating in hostilities on the territory of foreign countries, for which criminal liability is established,” the embassy stated, as reported by RTVI.

The news follows Ukraine announcing it is set to extend martial law as the ongoing war with Russia shows no sign of slowing down, as reported on Wednesday, August 10.

