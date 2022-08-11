By Joshua Manning • 11 August 2022 • 10:53

Guardia Civil seize 200kg of cocaine hidden on Brazil-Lisbon carrier ship Credit: Guardia Civil

The cocaine was hidden inside one of the cooling nozzles of the Nord Mamore ship, with the Guardia Civil operation taking place while the ship was making a technical stop to refuel on its route from Brazil to the port of Lisbon, as reported on Thursday, August 11.

The Guardia Civil’s successful intervention of 200kg of cocaine stashed on the carrier ship was the result of one of the anchoring visits that the Tax and Border Guard Section of the Guardia Civil of the port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife has been carrying out jointly with the Combined Customs Surveillance Unit of Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

This type of visit is carried out in order to inspect the cargo of the ships. In this case, in the early morning hours of August 5, a visit was made to the cargo vessel called Nord Mamore, which was anchored in anchorage area number 2 of the port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife to refuel.

The declared cargo was maize and its destination was the port of Lisbon.

During the course of the inspection of the cargo and the rest of the common areas of the vessel, a total of eight bales were detected.

The discovery was made during the inspection of a cooling water intake nozzle of the vessel’s machinery, carried out from the outside of the hull by personnel from the Guardia Civil’s underwater activities team (GEAS).

These bundles were tied inside the nozzle and to each other when they were located by the divers. After analysing them, the presence of narcotic substances, specifically cocaine, was detected inside, with a weight of 200 kilograms once the contents of the packages containing the bundles had been weighed.

The news follows reports that Spanish National Police have seized an AR9 submachine gun assembled with 3D printed parts in the province of A Coruña, Galicia, Spain, on Thursday, August 11.

