Police seize 3D printed AR9 submachine gun in Galicia, Spain

Credit: Policia Nacional

Spanish National Police have seized an AR9 submachine gun assembled with 3D printed parts in the province of A Coruña, Galicia, Spain, on Thursday, August 11.

Spain’s National Police took to Twitter to share footage of the 3D printed AR9 submachine gun:

“🚩 AR9 submachine gun assembled with 3D printed parts seized.”

“✅ Arrest of a person in #ACoruña who had a clandestine arms printing workshop at home.”

“Three 3D printers and plans for the production of weapons located.”

According to the Spanish National Police in the province of A Coruña, the man was arrested for his alleged involvement in the crimes of illicit manufacture and possession of weapons.

In the two searches carried out, a practically finished AR9 submachine gun assembled with 3D printed parts was seized, together with other parts of small firearms that were also printed, a number of illegal weapons and a total of three printers.

The operation was carried out by specialised agents of the General Information Headquarters, with the collaboration of the Provincial Information Brigade of A Coruña and under the direction of the Instruction Court number THREE of Betanzos.

Due to the increasing number of these types of weapons seized in investigations carried out across Europe in recent years, officers are working hard to tackle this threat, which is why last May an International Congress on 3D Printed Firearms, organised by Europol and attended by members of the Spanish National Police, took place at the University of Leiden (The Netherlands).

The event was the world’s largest information exchange platform on the threat of 3D printed weapons and brought together more than 120 participants from 20 countries.

The Congress addressed the “latest challenges facing law enforcement in their efforts to address this threat” and “explored the fundamental processes necessary to develop joint intervention strategies in this field, including tactical and forensic research, software, scientific advances and legislation”.

