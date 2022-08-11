By Joshua Manning • 11 August 2022 • 8:40

India flies Dalai Lama out of Tibet undermining China's authority Credit: Twitter @DalaiLama

India deployed a military helicopter to fly the 14th Dalai Lama out of Leh, Tibet to India, in an “insulting” move that undermined China’s authority, on Wednesday, August 10.

India’s move to fly the Dalai Lama out of Tibet comes during an ongoing stand-off between China and Tibet, which does not recognise Tibet as an independent entity, instead forming part of the Republic of China.

The Dalai Lama was transported in a Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) from Leh to a 15th century monastery located near Lingshed, India, which is one of the remotest villages of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Photos of the event were shared on Twitter:

“His Holiness the Dalai Lama arriving at the helipad in the remote Himalayan village of Lingshed, Ladakh, UT, India on August 10, 2022.”

“His Holiness @DalaiLama flew in a IAF Dhruv helicopter from Air Force Station Leh to Lingshet. He was received by Air Cmde PK Srivastava, AOC Leh. His Holiness showered his blessings on all air warriors of the station.”

India’s “undermining” of China’s authority comes just after rising tensions between the US, China and Taiwan, after Nancy Pelosi, speaker for the United States House of Representatives, enraged China after deciding to stage a US visit to Taiwan, a move that would potentially recognise Taiwan as an independent sovereign state, and not as the Republic of China.

However, many politicians were concerned, once the news of the visit spread, that if the US did not send Pelosi, it would look like the nation had backed down in front of China.

