By Matthew Roscoe • 11 August 2022 • 11:29

NRL mourns the loss of rugby league legend Paul Green, found dead aged 49. Image: @NRL/Twitter

PLAYERS, clubs and fans of the National Rugby League in Australia and New Zealand are in mourning on Thursday, August 11 after legendary player and coach Paul Green was found dead in his garage.

Tributes flooded social media for Paul Green, who was most recently head coach of Queensland in the State of Origin series.

According to the Daily Mail, the body of the 49-year-old was discovered at around 10 am in his garage at his Brisbane home he shared with his wife Amanda and children Jed and Emerson.

The British news outlet said that Queensland Police are not treating the death as suspicious and suggested that Green had taken his own life.

Tributes flooded social media following the heartbreaking news.

The NRL wrote: “Vale Paul Green. The Rugby League community has lost a legendary player and coach today. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and the countless fans who loved him. Rest in peace.”

Vale Paul Green. The Rugby League community has lost a legendary player and coach today. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and the countless fans who loved him. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/dUeUc4sPEL — NRL (@NRL) August 11, 2022

“Such a sad day for rugby league today, Rest In Peace to the great man and former Cronulla shark great Paul Green❤️ Thoughts and prayers to his family and friends 🙏🏽” wrote another person.

Such a sad day for rugby league today, Rest In Peace to the great man and former Cronulla shark great Paul Green❤️ Thoughts and prayers to his family and friends 🙏🏽 — ronaldo_Mulitalo (@MulitaloRonaldo) August 11, 2022

Another person wrote: “The news about Paul Green is absolutely shocking and heartbreaking. You never know how people are really feeling inside. It’s not easy to talk sometimes but just remember that people want to hear about your problems and want to help. We all struggle at times but keep talking.”

The news about Paul Green is absolutely shocking and heartbreaking. You never know how people are really feeling inside. It's not easy to talk sometimes but just remember that people want to hear about your problems and want to help. We all struggle at times but keep talking. — TruthTalkingMaverick (@TruthTalkingMav) August 11, 2022

One person wrote: “I know there will be tributes at all games for Paul Green this weekend, but maybe also applause during the 7th minute of every NRL game would be fitting? #NRLPanthersStorm”

I know there will be tributes at all games for Paul Green this weekend, but maybe also applause during the 7th minute of every NRL game would be fitting? #NRLPanthersStorm — NRL.CON.AU (@NrlConspiracies) August 11, 2022

“It’s human nature for us to want to know & understand how/why this could happen to Paul Green. It is not our right to know, though. It is our responsibility however, to do what we can, to ensure that those struggling know that this is not the only option,” another said.

It’s human nature for us to want to know & understand how/why this could happen to Paul Green. It is not our right to know, though. It is our responsibility however, to do what we can, to ensure that those struggling know that this is not the only option.#NRL #PaulGreen — Bogues Ⓥ 🌱 (@bogues2zoners) August 11, 2022

“RIP GREENY: Some people have broken down on phone speaking about Paul Green today. Even sadder knowing he was so young and a family man Johnathan Thurston shattered. Flew down for Penrith game, but Nine have put him on first flight back to Townsville😢,” another said.

RIP GREENY: Some people have broken down on phone speaking about Paul Green today. Even sadder knowing he was so young and a family man Johnathan Thurston shattered. Flew down for Penrith game, but Nine have put him on first flight back to Townsville😢 — christian nicolussi (@mrchrisnico) August 11, 2022

Green played for the Cronulla Sharks, North Queensland Cowboys, Sydney Roosters, Parramatta Eels and the Brisbane Broncos, winning the Rothmans Medal in 1995. He was Queensland State of Origin and Australian international representative halfback. As a coach, Green guided the Cowboys to their first premiership in 2015.

The news of Paul Green’s apparent suicide comes months after reports suggested the non-league footballer Tom Rankin may have taken his own life following his unexpected death aged 26.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.