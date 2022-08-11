By Anna Ellis • 11 August 2022 • 15:47

Tributes pour in after the death of eighties pop legend. Image: Musical Youth/Twitter

The 1980s music legend Frederick Waite Jr was behind the number one hit Pass the Duchie which recently helped the series Stranger Things hit huge popularity.

85-year-old Frederick was part of the band Musical Youth who are a British-Jamaican reggae band formed in 1979 in Birmingham, England.

They are best remembered for their 1982 single Pass the Dutchie, which was a number 1 hit in multiple charts around the world.

Whilst Frederick died in July his band released the news on Thursday, August 11, in a post on Twitter that read: “We are sad to announce the passing of Musical Youth’s drummer Frederick Waite Jr.”

“Our thoughts go out to him and his family during this sad time. We have lost a musical legend, who inspired many young musicians over the last 40 years.”

“Rest in Eternal Peace ❤️”

Fans were quick to respond to the sad news.

One tweeted: “R.I.P. Frederick.”

“The very first record I ever bought was Pass The Dutchie.”

“I was 11 years old & I saved up my 25p a week pocket money, my Grandad gave me on a Friday and I went to Rumbelows in Bromsgrove & bought it myself.”

“Thank you for the childhood memories.”

Another posted: “Really sad news, even more poignant that his brother Patrick died 29 years ago. RIP to the Waite brothers.”

Another added: “So sad to see this. Musical Youth is CORE to my soul. Young Generation, Never Gonna Give You Up, Rocker, Unconditional Love, Heartbreaker, Schoolgirl. So sad.”

