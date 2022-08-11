By Joshua Manning • 11 August 2022 • 12:07

WATCH: Shocking moment man tries to drown woman in fountain in Valencia, Spain Credit: Twitter @ESdiarioCV

Shocking footage of a man allegedly drowning a woman in a fountain in Valencia, Spain, began to circulate online on Wednesday, August 10.

“⛲️A man tries to drown a woman in a fountain in Valencia.”

👉 The video shows the man repeatedly putting the woman’s head in the water and assaulting a man who comes to her rescue,” read a tweet posted alongside video footage of the incident.

⛲️Un hombre intenta ahogar a una mujer en una fuente de Valencia 👉El vídeo muestra al varón introduciendo reiteradamente la cabeza de la mujer en el agua y agrediendo a un hombre que se acerca a socorrerla.https://t.co/2XEUUBTowb pic.twitter.com/C8Wx6knv5K — ESdiario CV (@ESdiarioCV) August 10, 2022

The incident occurred at roughly 5.30.pm when a topless man grabbed a woman, who was only wearing a bra by the neck and repeatedly pushed her head under the water.

Witnesses called police to the scene, while others jumped into the water to defend the woman and attack the assailant.

The man has since reportedly been arrested for allegedly trying to drown the woman in the fountain of a park in the Trànsits district of Valencia, according to police reports.

The news follows reports that the Spanish National Police have seized an AR9 submachine gun assembled with 3D printed parts in the province of A Coruña, Galicia, Spain, on Thursday, August 11.

In the two searches carried out, a practically finished AR9 submachine gun assembled with 3D printed parts was seized, together with other parts of small firearms that were also printed, a number of illegal weapons and a total of three printers.

