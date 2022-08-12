Alicante’s Elda hospital to build a new car park

By Anna Ellis • 12 August 2022 • 18:31

Alicante's Elda hosital to build a new car park. Image: Generalitat Valencia

The new car park for Elda Hospital will be at the old Miguel de Cervantes school.

The works, with a tender budget of €352,600 euros, could begin after the summer and should be finished in four months.

This free surface parking area will be added to the underground car park planned for the New Outpatients’ Building, the Valencian Regional Ministry of Universal and Public Health confirmed on Friday, August 12.

The intervention consists of demolishing the old Miguel de Cervantes school and adapting and fitting out the land to convert it into surface parking spaces.

The specifications include, among other criteria, that the company awarded the contract must consider which trees in the old school grounds can be preserved, as well as which must be moved and replanted, with the aim of minimising the felling of species, in line with the environmental commitment of the Regional Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health.

This surface car park will be in addition to the three-storey underground car park and direct operation contemplated in the construction of the New Outpatients Building.

In this case, the budget for the drafting of the project amounts to €551,512.71 and €11,597.46 m2 will be used for the car park (and 5,068.73 m2 for outpatients).

With the spaces in the two new car parks and the existing ones behind Building II, the Elda General University Hospital would have around 800 spaces and would thus cover the needs of both users and professionals.

At present, parking space is limited because the hospital has been growing and expanding its care areas to the detriment of parking areas.

