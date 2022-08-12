By Matthew Roscoe • 12 August 2022 • 12:19

WATCH: GIANT Piers Morgan ice sculpture ERECTED in UK's Leicester Square. Image: THIS™/Press Office

AFTER going on several anti-vegan tirades on TV and social media, plant-based meat mavericks, THIS™, erected a giant ice sculpture of Piers Morgan in Leicester Square.

The Piers Morgan sculpture in Leicester Square, London (UK) was created to include ‘this special man’ in the brand’s frozen range launch celebrations, the company said on Friday, August 12.

“Piers is the man who thinks and talks about vegan food more than anyone – he has continuously mocked plant-based food, famously spitting his vegan sausage roll into a bin on live TV,” the company said.

It added: “Piers has become well known for his anti-veganism, continuously mocking plant-based food on his TV slots and Twitter. He famously spat his Greggs vegan sausage roll into a bin on live TV.”

The 7 ft tall sculpture attracted large crowds in one of the highest footfall areas in London.

Andy Shovel, Co-Founder of THIS™ said: “We wanted to include this special man in the launch celebrations of our frozen food range. He is the man who thinks and talks about vegan food even more than we do. We know how excited he’ll be to try these.”

The demand for plant-based food continues to skyrocket. Research from the brand shows that 46 per cent of Brits are wanting to eat more plant-based food, the company said.

THIS™ was founded in June 2019 by ex-meat fanatics Andy Shovel and Pete Sharman as a plant-based food brand for meat-lovers.

It has just launched a range of hyper-realistic frozen products including Southern Fried Chicken Tenders, Chicken Nuggets and Sausages. The brand has become known for its humour and satire.

It has previously announced its sponsorship of the Leicestershire village, Quorn, and tricked an entire Italian food show that it’s an artisan Italian meat business.

