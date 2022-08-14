By Anna Ellis • 14 August 2022 • 15:09

Alicante expands stand at Alicante Gastronomica and makes it interactive to improve user experience. Image: Alicante Gastronomica

The fair takes place from September 23 to September 26 at the Institucion Ferial Alicantina (IFA) In Costa Blanca’s Alicante.

The stand will bring together more than forty Michelin stars and sixty Repsol suns, Alicante Gastronomica has confirmed.

The Councillor for Catering and Commerce, Lidia Lopez, announced that this year “Alicante has prepared a new, completely renovated image, with a commitment to digitalisation by integrating a giant, full-colour LED screen into the design”.

“This novelty of the stand will enable attendees to improve their experience by integrating activities and events such as live cooking shows that will take place at the stand, and facilitate greater promotion of participants, speakers, chefs, and tourism entrepreneurs.”

There will also be a gastronomic area with cocktail pairings and gourmet cuisine, a show cooking rice dishes and tapas from Alicante with the Alicante City of Rice and Alicante Gourmet brands, a Vermouth and tapas hour, and Salted fish in our history.

Lidia Lopez added: “This year it is very important to support the hospitality sector and disseminate through this platform our quality gastronomy, sustainable, prioritizing the flavour, with our products and healthy cooked by the hand of our chefs, thus positioning it as a gastronomic destination.”