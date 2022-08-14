By Guest Writer • 14 August 2022 • 15:29

Maria Bravo, Chenoa, Jelena Vassiljeva, Eva Longoria, Alina Peralta with children from Casa Ángeles. Credit: Global Gift Foundation

THE Global Gift Foundation recently hosted children’s fashion show in Marbella at Casa Angeles their day centre for children with special needs.

On show were creations from designer Jelena Vassiljeva of Mi Pequeña Nubecita in support of Málaga de Moda – Talento Original, a brand created by the Malaga Provincial Council to promote local talent.

The actress, Maria Bravo, brought together a group of stars including Eva Longoria, Manuel Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Alejandro Nones (Who Killed Sara), Chenoa, the wrestler Ilia Topuria, and the Peruvian actress Stephanie Cayo, who encouraged and applauded the children

Also present for the event was Marbella Councillor for Social Rights, Isabel Cintado,

Eva Longoria, gorgeous in a Victoria Beckham dress, attended the show with her husband Pepe Bastón, and her stepdaughter, Mariana Bastón. Maria Bravo arrived accompanied by her partner, Nicolás Escanez Galera.

The celebrity guests all left their handprints and signatures on a welcome box in the house, as has become a firm tradition.

Attendees ate acorn-fed ham from the supportive Popi and drank Power 8, a low-calorie energy drink which contributes part of its profits to Casa Ángeles.

Located in Marbella, Casa Angeles is a day centre for children with special needs which was created with the aim of improving the quality of life of these children and their families.

