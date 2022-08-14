By Anna Ellis • 14 August 2022 • 12:35

Spain's Guardia Civil investigates two drivers for offences against road safety. Image: Guardia Civil/Interior Ministry

In both road safety cases, the alleged perpetrators recorded the events with their mobiles and uploaded them to a well-known social media network.

The first investigated pretended to be a rally car driver in a rally named after the famous “Les Revoltes de Ibi”.

The second driver overtook in a reckless manner in the Sierra de Tramontana mountain range.

The first person under investigation is a man who was driving a car on the CV-801 road, Ibi – Banyeres de Mariola, in the province of Alicante, along a stretch where the famous rally “Les Revoltes de Ibi” takes place, which counts towards the Spanish Mountain Championship.

This person, wishing to emulate the participants, in a BMW 330 CD model car, drove recklessly at high speed, constantly driving in the wrong direction on a stretch of road with numerous hairpin bends and hardly enough visibility to see oncoming traffic, all of which took place at night.

The driver was sentenced to a 14-month ban on driving and given a fine.

The second person under investigation drove on the roads of the Serra de Tramuntana, between the towns of Banyalbufar and Esporles, overtaking in a reckless manner in a continuous longitudinal line and skidding when negotiating bends, invading the opposite direction where other vehicles were driving, with total disregard for his own life and that of other road users.

The investigations were carried out by the Traffic Investigation and Analysis Group of the Alicante Command and the Balearic Islands Command.