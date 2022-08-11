By Anna Ellis • 11 August 2022 • 13:55

Alicante's Guardia Civil investigating drunk lorry driver zigzagging on the motorway. Image: Guardia Civil

The Guardia Civil in Alicante on the Costa Blanca are investigating the driver of a lorry for allegedly driving drunk going more than twice the speed limit allowed for professionals.

The driver was allegedly zigzagging for 30 kilometres along sections of the A-70 motorway between Alicante and Crevillent, according to 20 Minutos on Thursday, August 11.

Road users who were in his path immediately alerted the Guardia Civil when they saw that he was seriously endangering road safety.

The collaboration of witnesses allowed the lorry to be stopped before a serious accident occurred, according to the Guardia Civil in a statement.

The 36-year-old driver, who is charged with reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcoholic beverages, faces a prison sentence ranging from six months to two years and the deprivation of the right to drive motor vehicles or mopeds for one to six years.

The events occurred on the night of August 3, when officers from the Alicante Civil Guard Traffic Department received a tip-off that a large lorry was travelling on the A-70 motorway, at the airport exit in the direction of Elche.

The driver was allegedly driving continuously in both lanes, changing from one lane to the other without flashing his indicators and driving off the carriageway towards the guardrail on both sides.

He drove like this for 30 kilometres. Vehicles that met the lorry on its route passed it “with difficulty” in an attempt to avoid the danger.

After a breathalyser test, the driver gave a blood alcohol level reading that was more than double that permitted for a professional driver.

The proceedings have been handed over to the 3rd Magistrate’s Court in Elche.

