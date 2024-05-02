Homeowners take urbanisation to court over holiday rental decision

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 02 May 2024 • 12:34
Holiday rentals cause controversy
Photo: Shutterstock / boyloso
Following new regulations introduced at the beginning of 2024, a community of homeowners can prohibit tourist apartment rentals. Now, legal action is being taken against the administrators of an urbanisation for making that exact decision.
Property owners on the El Vicario urbanisation in the hills above Marbella, allege that the decision not to allow short term rentals was taken “unilaterally” by the president of the community.
At an extraordinary residents’ meeting, a debate was planned on increasing the fees for residents who allowed their homes to be rented as tourist accommodation. However, according to Malaga Hoy, the administrator of the community claims that, “he received a letter with a judgement of the Supreme Court that prohibits the exploitation of properties of a community for tourism purposes when the statutes of the community prohibit commercial activities”. The community administrators therefore proceeded to ban holiday rentals on the urbanisation.
The Association of Administrators point out that the Supreme Court considers that the activity of holiday rentals or rental of tourist dwellings constitutes a commercial activity and therefore it supports the prohibition of holiday rentals in communities whose statutes include clauses that prevent economic, business and commercial activities in dwellings.
It will now be up to the courts to decide whether the owners can continue with holiday rentals or whether the community acted in accordance with the law.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.