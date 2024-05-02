Breakfast connections

By John Ensor •
The Almera Business Centre, Carrida Plaza, 4 Calle Chillida, Roquetas de Mar is hosting a KCN Networking Breakfast meeting.
The gathering is scheduled for Monday, May 20, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. The ‘Eat and Meet session aims to blend the joys of gastronomy with the benefits of professional networking.
This gathering is an open invitation to local business professionals and entrepreneurs in the Almeria area who are eager to share their projects and forge valuable connections within the community.
It offers a perfect setting for those looking to step away from the impersonal nature of office settings and online meetings and encourages face-to-face interactions that can better facilitate business growth.
The Eat and Meet events are celebrated for creating a relaxed yet professional atmosphere where attendees can engage in meaningful conversations and establish relationships that propel their ventures forward.
This unique business breakfast provides not only delightful pairings of food but also ample opportunities to expand your network.
