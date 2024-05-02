By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 02 May 2024 • 13:44

Photo: Collegium Musicum Costa del Sol

The Choir and Orchestra ‘Collegium Musicum Costa del Sol’ invites you to join them in Fuengirola at 8pm on Sunday May 26 in the IPV Palace Hotel for a concert featuring guest violinist, 14 year-old prodigy Inés Maro Burgos Babakhanian, the winner of the Young Performers Competition ‘City of Estepona 2023’ who will be playing Camille Saint-Saens’ Violin Concerto.

Inés was admitted to the Yehudi Menuhin School near London in 2019 where she currently studies. She debuted in Spain’s National Auditorium playing with the Filarmonia Orchestra and regularly performs recitals in the Town Hall of Ojén, which she considers her home village

The Choir & Orchestra will perform the wonderful ‘Missa di Gloria’ by Giacomo Puccini to mark the 100th anniversary of his death in 1924. Puccini was the last of the golden age of Italian operatic composers, “the greatest composer of Italian opera after Verdi”, and some of the world’s most loved operas were written by him.

Tickets cost €12 (under 16s are free) and are available at the IPV Palace Hotel, Cafetería Lepanto (Fuengirola main street), from members of Collegium Musicum and on sale on the night from 7pm. Call 952 775492 or 686 277 272 or e-mail info@colmus.org for more information.

On Tuesday May 28, the concert will be repeated in Iglesia de la Encarnación in Marbella at 9pm. There are no tickets for this concert, but the organisers ask for a generous donation for the needs of the parish.