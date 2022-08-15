By Matthew Roscoe • 15 August 2022 • 15:27

Kwaito musician and TKZee member Tokollo ‘Magesh’ dies 'in his sleep' aged 45. Image: @BongzaLa/Twitter

TRIBUTES flooded social media on Monday, August 15 after news broke that legendary Kwaito musician and TKZee member Tokollo ‘Magesh’ has died aged 45.

According to local media reports, 45-year-old Tokollo ‘Magesh’, a member of South African kwaito music group TKZee, passed away in his sleep.

TKZee, which was formed in the 1990s by three school friends, shot to prominence in late 1997 and early 1998 with their chart-topping singles “Phalafala” and “Shibobo” and the loss of ‘Magesh’ has been widely mourned.

One person wrote on Twitter: “RIP Tokollo Magesh. Leader of the greatest Kwaito group ever!”

Another said: “RIP: Tokollo Magesh Tshabalala. Former TKZee member and a Kwaito legend has passed away.”

“RIP Magesh!🕊” said another.

While another person said: “The one time I ever experienced TKZee live was in Botswana (Magesh’s first time back after his infamous accident). Man, I was soooo happy – experiencing them with a new bae also didn’t hurt. #RIPMagesh”

“I loved Magesh’s specificity in his lyrics. That guy was Soweto to the bone marrow. He mentioned places and people’s names,” wrote another.

“We are saddened by the passing of Magesh. Strength and prayers to his family and loved ones,” said another.

One person said: “Magesh, tsotsi from kofifi. One of the realist kwaito pioneers. Rest in peace KING. 💔💔💔”

Tshabalala is one of Kwaito’s most renowned musicians, famously known for his songwriting and being a member of TKZee, complementing the group with his unique rapping skills.

The Tshabalala family said about Magesh’s death: “The family requests for privacy during this difficult period, all details pertaining to his memorial and funeral service will be shared in due course.”

According to news24.com, the musician died during his sleep. A relative told the news outlet that his death “could be due to his battle with epilepsy.”

One of their biggest hits, Shibobo, dedicated to the 1998 Fifa World Cup, was recorded in Amsterdam with current Manchester United coach, Benni McCarthy.

