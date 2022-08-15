By Joshua Manning • 15 August 2022 • 14:09

Latvia to start rehabilitation programme treating wounded soldiers from Ukraine Dmytro Falkowskyi/Shutterstock.com

Latvia’s rehabilitation programme of wounded soldiers from Ukraine, coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is set to start on August 15, 2022.

Latvia’s rehabilitation programme will see twelve wounded soldiers from Ukraine “begin a three-week treatment course at the National Rehabilitation Center “Vaivari” in order to receive rehabilitation services and recover from serious injuries sustained while defending Ukraine from the attack of the Russian military.”

Speaking on the programme Latvia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated:

“Taking into account the full-scale war launched by Russia against Ukraine on 24 February, the Cabinet of Ministers agreed on 7 March to renew a government support programme for the rehabilitation of military personnel injured in Ukraine.”

“The Cabinet allocated a 280,000 euro package from the State Budget Programme, “Funds for Unforeseen Events”, for the rehabilitation of military personnel injured in the conflict in Ukraine, covering rehabilitation costs, travel expenses and costs for technical aids.”

“The prioritisation and transportation of Ukrainian patients, as well as the provision of rehabilitation services at the National Rehabilitation Center “Vaivari”, is coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Welfare and with support from the Ministry of Defence. ”

“While offering rehabilitation to seriously wounded Ukrainian soldiers, the medical specialists at “Vaivari” NRC will apply their professional skills and technological resources to reduce the consequences of injuries and help their patients return back to the community.”

“The provision of medical assistance to individuals wounded during the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine began in 2014, and 58 injured Ukrainians have received treatment in Latvian medical institutions till 2019.”

The programme comes just after Latvia declared Russia a sponsor of terrorism, becoming the first world country to do so, as reported on Thursday August 11.

