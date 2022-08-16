By Matthew Roscoe • 16 August 2022 • 12:00
Boat explosion in Alicante's Calpe leaves multiple people injured. Image: siete_vidas/Shutterstock.com
According to local media reports, seven people were injured as a result of the boat explosion in Costa Blanca’s Calpe.
Basic Life Support (BLS) and SAMU personnel were deployed to the scene to attend to the seven injured people on board (some of whom were children) and three had to be transferred to the hospital as a result of their injuries.
Investigations have begun into the cause of the explosion.
Thankfully, the blast did not cause a fire on the boat and fire rescue crews did not need to be called.
The Calpe Port is located at the foot of the Peñon and its harbour is known for its large fleet of fishing boats.
Recently it was announced that work on Calpe’s new port, Marina PortBlanc, was set to begin after the issues that delayed the start were resolved.
On Monday, August 8, it was confirmed that the Ministry of Territorial Policy, Public Works and Mobility had given the go-ahead to begin the refurbishment of the derelict marina that will see it turned into a new boutique port.
