BREAKING: TV host to step down from iconic UK show after 28 years

By Matthew Roscoe • 16 August 2022 • 13:25

AN iconic TV show in the UK will soon be without its longstanding host, according to an announcement from the BBC on Tuesday, August 16.

Legendary TV show host Jeremy Paxman is stepping down from University Challenge after 28 incredible years.

Jeremy Paxman, who has presented the show since 1994, will film his last episode this autumn and his final series will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from Monday 29 August through to summer ’23, according to the Beeb.

Paxman said: “I’ve had a blast hosting this wonderful series for nearly 29 years. I’ve been lucky enough to work with an amazing team and to meet some of the swottier brains in the country. It gives me hope for the future.”

Kate Phillips, BBC’s Director of Unscripted, said: “Since the BBC revived University Challenge in 1994 Jeremy has been at the front and centre of the show’s success and is without doubt one of the world’s finest, and most formidable quizmasters. We are hugely grateful to Jeremy for his dedication to the programme for an incredible 28 years, he will be much missed by us all and the show’s millions of viewers.”

Peter Gwyn, Executive Producer of University Challenge, said: “Jeremy has been our presenter, colleague and friend for twenty-eight years, and everyone on the University Challenge production team will miss him greatly. He’ll be sorely missed too by both our audience and by the generations of students who’ve relished the chance to pit themselves against him in more than a thousand matches.”

The BBC added: “This year, University Challenge celebrates 60 years of being Britain’s longest running quiz show. A special documentary will air on BBC Two and iPlayer on Monday 29 August at 9 pm.

“University Challenge is produced by Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios, and is based on the format of College Bowl by Richard Reid.”

The British Broadcasting Corporation said that “a new presenter will be announced later this week.”

Earlier this year, Bamber Gascoigne, the original host of BBC’s University Challenge, died following a short illness at his home in Richmond, southwest London.

The University Challenge quizmaster, who was the originator of catchphrases such as “your starter for 10”, hosted the hit BBC show for 25 years from 1962 to 1987 before it was rebooted in 1994 with current host Jeremy Paxman.

