BREAKING NEWS: Inflation jumps by highest amount in 40 years in the UK

By Annie Dabb • 17 August 2022 • 9:29

Breaking-news-EWN

For the first time in 40 years the UK inflation rate has hit double figures at 10.1% according to the Office for National Statistics in the worst Cost of Living Crisis since February 1982.

The soaring energy bill prices such as the cost of petrol, currently around 173.5p per litre on average and 184.5p per diesel, have been affecting people’s ability to travel for work as well as personal reasons, and the energy crisis is also affecting agricultural work such as the operation of farming machinery.

International rail tickets have also increased in price however the raised cost of food and drink prices is what has made the biggest contribution to the elevated inflation rate between June and July 2022, as reported by bbc.co.uk

The chairman for Marks and Spencers Archie Norman advises that the UK inflation rate will continue to increase. He has described the high costs of living as “a crisis that is not going to go away”.

Norman also described inflation as “pernicious” and something that “erodes wealth”. He has also urged the UK to put measures in place to “look after those who need it most” as “some of us can take the hit and some of us can’t”.

Bromsgrove’s MP Sajid David told the BBC that we need to “prioritise growth to tackle inflation”. Norman disagreed with this, saying that “we need to kill inflation first” before “sewing the seeds of growth” as you can’t have both at the same time. He sees a recession as “inevitable.”

Although David has suggested that increased inflation should increase wages, the statistics suggest otherwise, with the average wage buying 3% fewer goods and services this year than they were in 2021.

The Bank of England have also predicted that inflation rates won’t decrease to the target 2% for about 2 years.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.