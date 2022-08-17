Sixth day of Ryanair cabin crew strikes in Spain this August barely impacts Malaga airport

By Chris King • 17 August 2022 • 4:24

Image of a Ryanair plane. Credit: Tom Buysse/Shutterstock.com

Malaga airport has barely been affected on the sixth day of Ryanair cabin crew strikes across Spain.

As reported by the USO union, the sixth day of strike action this month by Ryanair cabin crew (TCP), caused delays to 10 flights at Malaga airport on Tuesday, August 16. The Malaga-Costa del Sol facility saw one departure and nine arrivals delayed. Andalucia’s other airport in Sevilla was not been affected by any delays.

The USO and Sitpla unions are responsible for convening this industrial action. Strikes are scheduled to occur weekly, from Monday to Thursday, until January 2023. This action will be carried out at the bases in Spain that Ryanair operates out of