Sixth day of Ryanair cabin crew strikes in Spain this August barely impacts Malaga airport

By Chris King • 17 August 2022 • 4:24
Image of a Ryanair plane.
Credit: Tom Buysse/Shutterstock.com
As reported by the USO union, the sixth day of strike action this month by Ryanair cabin crew (TCP), caused delays to 10 flights at Malaga airport on Tuesday, August 16. The Malaga-Costa del Sol facility saw one departure and nine arrivals delayed. Andalucia’s other airport in Sevilla was not been affected by any delays.
The USO and Sitpla unions are responsible for convening this industrial action. Strikes are scheduled to occur weekly, from Monday to Thursday, until January 2023. This action will be carried out at the bases in Spain that Ryanair operates out of
As of 1pm on Tuesday afternoon, according to USO, just two flights connecting Santiago de Compostela and Madrid had been cancelled. There had been four planned suspensions but the union denounced the airline for allowing the flight connecting Santiago with Fuerteventura to be operated by Ryanair’s French crew members: “in violation of the right to strike”.
Ryanair indicated in a statement that this Tuesday two flights linking Madrid and Santiago de Compostela have been cancelled and no further cancellations were planned throughout the day.
The Irish airline pointed out that: “As a result of the poorly supported strikes by two cabin crew unions in Spain, the airline does not expect any interruption in its operations of 3,000 daily flights in August and September”.
They added that a labour agreement had already been reached with CCOO: “the main Spanish cabin crew union”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
