Spanish Royal family begins private holidays after time spent in Palma de Mallorca

By Tamsin Brown • 18 August 2022 • 9:30

The Spanish Royal family have begun their private holidays after their time spent in Palma de Mallorca. Credit: Casa Real

Following their time spent in Palma, the Spanish Royal Family have headed to a mystery destination for their private holidays, as they do every year.

The Spanish Royal Family have put an end to their holidays in Palma de Mallorca after more than 10 days on the island. As in previous years, King Felipe VI (54), Queen Letizia (49), Princess Leonor (16) and Infanta Sofía (15) alternated their official engagements with leisure activities. They will now enjoy their private holidays and will not partake in any official events until August 21, according to the official agenda.

During the Royal Family’s time on the island, the King went sailing and presented the winners of the MAPFRE Copa del Rey sailing competition with their awards; Queen Letizia presided over the closing ceremony of the Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest and the women of the family spent time with Queen Sofía while King Felipe visited Colombia.

As usual, the destination of the personal holidays of the members of the Royal Family is unknown. Although there is no specific date confirmed for their return to work, Princess Leonor is set to continue her studies at the UWC Atlantic College boarding school in Wales on August 26.

