19 August 2022

Hayat Hotel in Somali capital of Mogadishu under siege after bomb attacks with fatalities reported

The Hayat Hotel in Somalia’s capital of Mogadishu is under siege after members of the Al Shabab group carried out gun and bomb attacks on the building.

The Hayat Hotel in Somalia’s capital city of Mogadishu is this evening, Friday, August 19, under siege after members of the Al Shabab group carried out attacks on the building, according to the BNN Newsroom on its Twitter account @BNNBreaking.

At around 7pm local time, three explosions were heard one after another, which reportedly started a firefight between the group and security personnel. It is believed that there are fatalities as a result of the attack, with a former Fuad Yassin security officer, Abdi Ganaf, named among the alleged dead.

According to local police reports, following the explosions and an exchange of fire, the unidentified attackers took control of the hotel. in the Somali capital. Speaking with Reuters, a local police officer said: Two car bombs targeted Hotel Hayat. One hit a barrier near the hotel and then the other hit the gate of the hotel. We believe the fighters are inside the hotel”.

This is a breaking story, we will try to keep you updated, thank you.

