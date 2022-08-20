UPDATE: 15-year-old boy arrested after fatal shooting incident in Malmo's Emporia Shopping Centre in Sweden Close
By Chris King • 20 August 2022 • 23:56

Image of two Porsche cars involved in a crash in Madrid. Credit. [email protected]

A Porsche driver in Madrid crashed into another parked Porsche with such force that she ended up on top of the other car and pushed both through a garden wall.

 

A 45-year-old female driver at the wheel of a high-powered Porsche somehow managed to smash into another Porsche parked outside a home in Madrid today, Saturday, August 20. The impact of the collision left the parked vehicle lodged on top of the woman’s car.

According to a spokesman for Emergencies 112 Community of Madrid, in the incident that occurred at around 1:08pm, the driver hit the parked car with such force that both vehicles went through the garden wall of a house on Calle Henares de Caceres de Alcala in the capital city of Spain.

After receiving the alert, the 112 emergency operators immediately deployed three fire appliances from the Community of Madrid to the location. They oversaw the removal of the two vehicles from the wall, with a towtruck subsequently pulling them free. 

The driver who caused the incident was transferred to Alcala de Henares Hospital by Summa 112. She was reportedly treated for an anxiety attack. An investigation has been launched by the municipal police to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.

