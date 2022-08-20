By Chris King • 20 August 2022 • 23:56

Image of two Porsche cars involved in a crash in Madrid. Credit. [email protected]

A Porsche driver in Madrid crashed into another parked Porsche with such force that she ended up on top of the other car and pushed both through a garden wall.

A 45-year-old female driver at the wheel of a high-powered Porsche somehow managed to smash into another Porsche parked outside a home in Madrid today, Saturday, August 20. The impact of the collision left the parked vehicle lodged on top of the woman’s car.

👉🏻 Ha ocurrido esta mañana en #AlcalaDeHenares y han intervenido #BomberosCM del #Parque23 de #ArgandadelRey. 👉🏻 Sólo ha habido una conductora atendida por una crisis de ansiedad y trasladada al Hospital por el #SUMMA112. pic.twitter.com/PPL7ho2XXU — 112 Comunidad de Madrid (@112cmadrid) August 20, 2022

According to a spokesman for Emergencies 112 Community of Madrid, in the incident that occurred at around 1:08pm, the driver hit the parked car with such force that both vehicles went through the garden wall of a house on Calle Henares de Caceres de Alcala in the capital city of Spain.

👉🏻 Los #BomberosCM han asegurado el vehículo que estaba en la parte superior gracias a la grúa de uno de sus camiones y luego han retirado el vehículo de abajo. 👉🏻 Una maniobra que exigía mucha destreza y manejo de los pesos de ambos turismos. pic.twitter.com/pe57Wz6QuM — 112 Comunidad de Madrid (@112cmadrid) August 20, 2022

After receiving the alert, the 112 emergency operators immediately deployed three fire appliances from the Community of Madrid to the location. They oversaw the removal of the two vehicles from the wall, with a towtruck subsequently pulling them free.

👉🏻 En las imágenes se puede observar la minuciosidad del trabajo de las tres dotaciones de #BomberosCM que han trabajado en el lugar. 👉🏻 Lo más difícil en estos casos es procurar que no haya más desperfectos. #ASEM112 pic.twitter.com/nBmzae2YXU — 112 Comunidad de Madrid (@112cmadrid) August 20, 2022

The driver who caused the incident was transferred to Alcala de Henares Hospital by Summa 112. She was reportedly treated for an anxiety attack. An investigation has been launched by the municipal police to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.