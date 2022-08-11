By Matthew Roscoe • 11 August 2022 • 19:25

WATCH: Armed Spanish police encounter man wielding two huge knives in Villaverde, Madrid. Image: radoszki/Shutterstock.com

A VIDEO has emerged of a stand-off between two plainclothes police officers armed with handguns and a man wielding two huge knives in the Madrid municipality of Villaverde (Spain).

The incident which began making the rounds in the Spanish press and online on Thursday, August 11, actually occurred on Tuesday, August 9, when video footage captured a 30-year-old man wielding two knives at armed Spanish police in Madrid’s Villaverde.

According to reports, the incident happened on Real de Pinto Avenue at around 6.45 pm.

El Mundo reported that the man, believed to be of Ecuadorian origin, was given the option by police to ‘throw the knives’ at them, however, the man refused and was instead arrested by the two police officers, who had handguns pointed at the man the whole time.

No one was injured in the incident.

The video was shared by popular Spanish Twitter account @SocialDrive_es.

“A person with two large knives on the street. Plainclothes police arrest him. Villaverde, Madrid,” the post from the account read.

Una persona con dos cuchillos grandes por la calle Lo detienen policías de paisano 📹 Villaverde, Madrid pic.twitter.com/LXVZMdWp0q — SocialDrive (@SocialDrive_es) August 11, 2022

One person joked that the film looked like something out of a popular Hollywood movie.

“HEAT (1995, Michael Mann),” the person wrote.

Another wrote: “I see that my pension is fine, and it’s all been a scare. Come on, 2030 is already here and you have to contribute.”

Veo que mi pensión está bien, y todo ha sido un susto Vamos que 2030 está ya y hay que cotizar — Patrick Macdowel (@tmax201220121) August 11, 2022

