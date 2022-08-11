By Matthew Roscoe • 11 August 2022 • 19:25
WATCH: Armed Spanish police encounter man wielding two huge knives in Villaverde, Madrid. Image: radoszki/Shutterstock.com
The incident which began making the rounds in the Spanish press and online on Thursday, August 11, actually occurred on Tuesday, August 9, when video footage captured a 30-year-old man wielding two knives at armed Spanish police in Madrid’s Villaverde.
According to reports, the incident happened on Real de Pinto Avenue at around 6.45 pm.
El Mundo reported that the man, believed to be of Ecuadorian origin, was given the option by police to ‘throw the knives’ at them, however, the man refused and was instead arrested by the two police officers, who had handguns pointed at the man the whole time.
No one was injured in the incident.
The video was shared by popular Spanish Twitter account @SocialDrive_es.
“A person with two large knives on the street. Plainclothes police arrest him. Villaverde, Madrid,” the post from the account read.
Una persona con dos cuchillos grandes por la calle
Lo detienen policías de paisano
📹 Villaverde, Madrid pic.twitter.com/LXVZMdWp0q
— SocialDrive (@SocialDrive_es) August 11, 2022
Una persona con dos cuchillos grandes por la calle
Lo detienen policías de paisano
📹 Villaverde, Madrid pic.twitter.com/LXVZMdWp0q
— SocialDrive (@SocialDrive_es) August 11, 2022
One person joked that the film looked like something out of a popular Hollywood movie.
“HEAT (1995, Michael Mann),” the person wrote.
HEAT (1995, Michael Mann) https://t.co/NLohDqw7tB
— STARNINE27 🎬🎹 (@starnine27) August 11, 2022
HEAT (1995, Michael Mann) https://t.co/NLohDqw7tB
— STARNINE27 🎬🎹 (@starnine27) August 11, 2022
Another wrote: “I see that my pension is fine, and it’s all been a scare. Come on, 2030 is already here and you have to contribute.”
Veo que mi pensión está bien, y todo ha sido un susto
Vamos que 2030 está ya y hay que cotizar
— Patrick Macdowel (@tmax201220121) August 11, 2022
Veo que mi pensión está bien, y todo ha sido un susto
Vamos que 2030 está ya y hay que cotizar
— Patrick Macdowel (@tmax201220121) August 11, 2022
The video in Spain’s Madrid comes after a video of a kangaroo trying to break into the Russian Embassy in Australia went viral on social media on Thursday, August 11.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.