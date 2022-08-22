By Matthew Roscoe • 22 August 2022 • 7:57

Ukraine destroys nine Russian UAVs in latest combat losses update/ Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Monday, August 22, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian armed forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)

Another nine Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Sunday, August 21, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Around 200 more soldiers from Russia were killed by Ukrainian forces, which saw the number of Russian soldiers that have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 45,400, according to Ukraine’s MoD.

Seven more Russian tanks were destroyed as well as six more Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of four Russian artillery systems which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 1032.

Four more Russian anti-aircraft systems were also destroyed, taking the total losses by Russia to 145.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 22.08 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 22.08 were approximatelyhttps://t.co/YQV2Vuh6fb pic.twitter.com/PBxXu2KCuc — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) August 22, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Sunday, August 21 in the Donetsk direction.

A detailed breakdown of the 180th day of the war shows that the loss of the nine Russian UAVs now means Ukraine has destroyed 815, while the destruction of six more APCs now means that Putin’s army has now lost 4230 in total.

The destruction of another seven more Russian tanks takes the number destroyed by Ukraine to 1919 in total.

One Russian helicopter was also downed by Ukraine’s Armed Forces, which takes losses up to 198 and the destruction of four more Russian cruise missiles brings the total number destroyed during the conflict to 194.

The latest figures come after Russia’s Black Sea Fleet HQ in Sevastopol was hit by a Ukrainian suicide drone strike on the morning of Saturday, August 20.

