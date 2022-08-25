By Annie Dabb • 25 August 2022 • 12:50

Image - Jaen olive grove: Photo_Traveller/shutterstock

Agricultural employment has dropped in Almeria by one percent

Ranstad Research the number one human resources company in Spain and in the world, have studied the labour market in the primary agriculture sector during the first six months of the year. As part of this study, they have compared statistics with the Public Service of State Employment (SEPE) for the last ten years.

Ranstad emphasised that Andalucia have signed 666,309 agricultural contracts during the first semester of the year, 53.4 percent of the entire country, making it the community with the highest level of employment in this sector in all of Spain.

With regards to the first semester of the past year, when 751,706 agricultural workers were contracted, the employment rate suffered a decrease of 11.4 percent.

At a provincial level, Huelva (158,723), Jaen (130,154) and Cordoba (102,577) have the highest levels of employment in this community. They are followed by Seville (97,917), Granada (71,566), Almeria (45,196), Malaga (35,070) and Cadiz (25,106).

In a statement, the Randstad Research Valentin Bote said that “these statistics indicate not only the importance of this primary sector in our economy, but are also a consequence of the strong reinforcement of the labour reform, which has already seen the total number of contracts reduced by new formulas and by the dynamic nature of undefined contraction which has introduced a new normal.