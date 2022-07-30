Big Pulpi agricultural company gets bigger after taking over Murcia firms

By Linda Hall • 30 July 2022 • 21:18

LETTUCE LEADER: Pulpi-based Agrupapulpi is one of Spain’s principal producers Photo credit: Agrupapulpi

PULPI-BASED Agrupapulpi, one of Spain’s principal lettuce and watermelon producers, has taken over two Murcia companies, Agrotomy and Amaco.

Acquiring these two companies, which grow a wide variety of fruit and vegetables, means that Agrupapulpi can now expect an annual turnover of approximately €210 million.

Founded in 1981 by Francisco Belmonte and Bartolome Soler, Agrupapulpi was taken over in 2019 by Magnum Capital in a deal which market sources that were quoted in the Spanish media estimated at around €80 million.

A partner of Proexport in Murcia and Coexphal in Almeria, Agrupapulpi specialises in watermelons and iceberg lettuce. Currently it employees 1,200 people, owns packing plants that cover a total area of 14,000 square metres and has more than 2,300 hectares of land under cultivation in Almeria, Murcia and Granada.

