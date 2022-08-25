By Joshua Manning • 25 August 2022 • 7:31
Russia calls out Western leaders for "Ukraine's shelling of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant" Credit: Twitter @admiral747
Video footage of a UN representative to Russia calling out the West for Ukraine’s alleged Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant shelling was shared on Twitter:
“🇺🇦🇷🇺Russia’s UN Representative Vasily Nebenzya calls out Western leaders leaders for their silence and negligence on Ukraine’s shelling of Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, South Ukraine. Nebenzya demands European nations call on Ukraine to halt its strikes.”
“🇺🇦In the image from space, you can see fires near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, presumably caused by shelling of the plant.”
The UK Ministry of Defence spoke on the matter stating:
“In early March, Russian ground forces assaulted and seized Zarporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). On 21 August 2022, imagery indicated that Russia maintained an enhanced military presence at the site, with armoured personnel carriers deployed within 60 metres of reactor number five. Russian troops were probably attempting to conceal the vehicles by parking them under overhead pipes and gantries.”
“Russia is probably prepared to exploit any Ukrainian military activity near ZNPP for propaganda purposes. While Russia maintains the military occupation of ZNPP, the principal risks to reactor operations are likely to remain disruption to the reactors’ cooling systems, damage to its back-up power supply, or errors by workers operating under pressure.”
The news follows the Russian-appointed head of the Zaporizhzhia regional state administration, Ivan Sushko, being killed by a car bomb explosion, as reported by member of the Zaporizhzhya regional state administration’s main council, Volodymyr Rogov, on Wednesday, August 24.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
