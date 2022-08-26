Big Eyes Coin as valuable as Fantom and Decentraland in its quest to be a wealth-generating community token and an avenue to save the ocean

By EWN • 26 August 2022 • 8:37

Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies have changed various aspects of the everyday world, from finances to the fitness sector. With blockchain technology, we’ve been able to move closer to the goal of running the world with virtual realities in the metaverse, like Decentraland (MANA). However, many more sectors having issues are yet to be addressed, and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) comes with a solution concerning Defi and ocean and water sanctuaries.

Big Eyes (BIG) is a crypto project owned and governed by the community to shift wealth into the Defi ecosystem. Decentralised finance is still in its infancy and has reached only about 1% of the world’s population. However, with the backing of decentralized platforms, including Fantom (FTM) and Decentraland (MANA), Big Eyes (BIG) has the potential to spread the powers and benefits of Defi better.

BUY BIG EYES COIN NOW!

Big Eyes (BIG) is a community token that seeks to generate massive wealth for its community members and also for charity. It’ll be a system with blockchain technology that self-propagates for hyper-growth via NFTs. These NFTs will be in the form of art about the ocean and water sanctuaries. This is because one of the Big Eyes’ features is to establish and protect the ocean and water sanctuaries.

These features, among many others, position the Big Eyes project to be as profitable as Fantom (FTM) and Decentraland (MANA). You might observe the ecosystem is themed after a cat which is for a good reason with the traits seen in cats. The typical cat has several desirable characteristics that could apply to a crypto ecosystem that wants to remain valuable and sustainable for a long while.

How did big Eyes Coin (BIG) come to be in a market that holds platforms like Decentraland (MANA) and Fantom (FTM)?

Every crypto platform has a backstory that spurred its creation, including Fantom (FTM) and Decentraland (MANA). For instance, Decentraland (MANA) was created from the vision of a metaverse where you can perform every function you can in real life. Although a mere imagination years ago, Decentraland (MANA) now hosts businesses, games, concerts, and a host of activities in virtual reality.

Web 3.0 and metaverse enthusiasts are exploring Decentraland (MANA) and other virtual realities and discovering more possibilities with each passing day. On the other hand, Fantom (FTM) is a crypto ecosystem that was built to overcome the shortcomings of several other blockchain networks. With Fantom (FTM), you can easily build DApps and create digital assets with scalability, speed, and excellent security.

The backstory of Big Eyes (BIG) sees a fictional cat known as Big Eyes hitch a yacht to circumnavigate the world and encounter several obstacles on its way. In the end, the cat learned how to accept itself for who it was and was blessed with an epiphany to give humans needed guidance on saving the ocean. As such, you’ll see that the platform is themed after a cat with big cute eyes holding the vision to make you rich and save water bodies.

Features of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Ecosystem that make it as unique as Decentraland (MANA) and Fantom (FTM) in the Cryptocurrency Market

The Big Eyes ecosystem will incorporate several features that will keep it as valuable as Decentraland (MANA) and Fantom (FTM). Firstly, it’ll house the boulder holders of the crypto ecosystem who give life to several crypto ecosystems. These individuals will give access to the community’s NFTs, Defi, and will also create the Meta.

Members of the Big Eyes community will be known as cats, and they will grow in knowledge and wealth as the system develops. Another of the platform’s strong features is its NFTs which will capture life in the ocean. These NFTs will be promoted and pushed until they make the top 10 NFT projects, become valuable to the ecosystem, and spread this value to the BIG tokens. In addition, cats of the Big Eyes ecosystem will need these NFTs for special events.

Several established crypto platforms, like Decentraland (MANA) and Fantom (FTM), are known to create merchandise for better publicity. As such, Big Eyes will also be creating merch that can be physical or digital to broaden the scope of the Big Eyes token and fundraise for the project.

Furthermore, Big Eyes (BIG), through its swapping protocol, will help make Defi accessible to the remaining 99% of the world that hasn’t experienced its true powers. This will be done with guides, tutorials, and back-end systems that simplify everything there is to know about the concept.

As the Big Eyes community strives to consolidate the benefits of Defi already laid down by platforms like Decentraland (MANA) and Fantom (FTM), it’ll be an ecosystem that self-propagates. This means each element in the ecosystem brings wealth to its Defi community and increases the project’s popularity. These factors will also work together to give the ocean and water sanctuaries the needed protection and publicity to keep them safe.

Big Eyes hopes to stand out amongst the several crypto platforms that are all hype with no evidence to back their claims. As a result, all of the ecosystem’s goals will be taken one step at a time till the platform ascends to the point of giant leaps. From its presale, BIG users will begin to see profound actions that will reflect in their profits in the long run.

Values of the Big Eyes Community

Big Eyes (BIG) is all about community and bringing wealth to where it’s due – the hands of its cats (platform members). And to reinforce that the platform is here to stay and possibly rival platforms like Fantom (FTM) and Decentraland (MANA), it’s incorporated with strong values that drive its sustainability.

These values are derived from the desirable characteristics of cats, and they include activeness, playfulness, sociability, tenacity, and thoughtfulness. The cat’s active part always drives it to be involved in meaningful activities, which the platform will emulate. And the playfulness stems from the ability of a cat to put a smile on your face regardless of the situation you might be passing through.

Being sociable is a great character seen in cats, making them one of the most lovable pets ever. The Big Eyes community will emulate this in how it fosters a caring, loving, and sincere community. In addition, the community will be united by common goals – making money and saving water bodies and cats.

The tenacity is seen in the metaphorical nine lives of cats who do not quit for whatever reasons. They’re determined to get what they want, and they will be incorporated into the Big Eyes ecosystem. For whatever goals are set, the platform will strive to achieve them through contributions and support from the decentralised community.

Lastly, every action executed on the platform will be well-thought before efforts or funds go into them. As a result, the community will have access to voting on decisions hence calling the final shots on changes to the ecosystem.

These features of Big Eyes are quite impressive and could be explored to great potential in the long run. As the platform grows over time, there’s every possibility for it to be as big and valuable as projects like Fantom (FTM) and Decentraland (MANA). So, purchase BIG tokens today and be part of a huge movement!

