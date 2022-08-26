BREAKING: Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech over Covid vaccine copyright infringement Close
By Chris King • 26 August 2022 • 22:19

Incredible devastation as flash floods in Pakistan wash away homes and anything in their path

The incredible devastation caused by floodwater in Pakistan is thought to have affected at least 60 per cent of the country.

According to Pakistani media, a state of emergency has been declared in Pakistan. At least 937 people are feared to have died as a result of severe flash flooding. The victims are said to include 198 women and 343 children.

Video footage uploaded onto social media shows frightening scenes of a biblical scale as raging torrents of water simply sweep away everything in their path. There have been reports that one such flood was the result of a glacial lake giving way in Wadi Kalam.

In the province of Sindh, floods have reportedly killed more than 1,000 people, with at least 300,000 left homeless. A total in excess of 4.6 million is thought to have been affected. Around 90 per cent of the region’s crop produce had also been destroyed.

The unbelievable devastation is on an unprecedented scale, without a doubt, one of the worst natural disasters to hit any nation in a long time. It has reportedly affected around 60 per cent of the country, from the Karakorum mountainous region of Gilgit in the north, right across to Gawader, on the Indian Ocean coast.

As can be seen in the video, entire mountainsides are giving way under the pressure of the barreling water. Witnesses have reported bridges, homes, everything just swept away.

One heartbreaking story is that of five brothers who found themselves stranded on a rock for around five hours in the middle of a raging stream of water in Kohistan, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Despite their repeated calls to inform the authorities of their plight, no helicopter appeared, and it is reported that they all perished.

