By Chris King • 26 August 2022 • 22:19

Incredible devastation as flash floods in Pakistan wash away homes and anything in their path

The incredible devastation caused by floodwater in Pakistan is thought to have affected at least 60 per cent of the country.

According to Pakistani media, a state of emergency has been declared in Pakistan. At least 937 people are feared to have died as a result of severe flash flooding. The victims are said to include 198 women and 343 children.

Video footage uploaded onto social media shows frightening scenes of a biblical scale as raging torrents of water simply sweep away everything in their path. There have been reports that one such flood was the result of a glacial lake giving way in Wadi Kalam.

⚡️A devastating flood continues to rage in Pakistan. The government introduced a state of emergency. According to Pakistani media, the number of victims has increased to 937 people, including 343 children and 198 women. Video from local media. pic.twitter.com/TaQSyapEMU — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 26, 2022

In the province of Sindh, floods have reportedly killed more than 1,000 people, with at least 300,000 left homeless. A total in excess of 4.6 million is thought to have been affected. Around 90 per cent of the region’s crop produce had also been destroyed.

The unbelievable devastation is on an unprecedented scale, without a doubt, one of the worst natural disasters to hit any nation in a long time. It has reportedly affected around 60 per cent of the country, from the Karakorum mountainous region of Gilgit in the north, right across to Gawader, on the Indian Ocean coast.

As can be seen in the video, entire mountainsides are giving way under the pressure of the barreling water. Witnesses have reported bridges, homes, everything just swept away.

Bone chilling scenes are being witnessed in floods in Pakistan……

From gilgit in the north in Karakorum mountains to the shores of Gawader near the Indian Ocean……

The devastation is unprecedented……

It would take many many years to recover from this destruction.. pic.twitter.com/bCp22eENmk — Zaid Hamid (@ZaidZamanHamid) August 26, 2022

Horrifying footage from S. #Pakistan today of entire building washed away by floods. Over 935 people killed, more than 33 million affected, worst natural disaster for country in decades: pic.twitter.com/aO6ZMlQycf — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) August 26, 2022

One heartbreaking story is that of five brothers who found themselves stranded on a rock for around five hours in the middle of a raging stream of water in Kohistan, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Despite their repeated calls to inform the authorities of their plight, no helicopter appeared, and it is reported that they all perished.

For 5 hours, these 5 brothers were trapped in a flood stream in #Kohistan #KP. Locals made several requests to authorities to send a helicopter to evacuate them, but all of their requests were ignored. They all died. One can't imagine what their family is going through right now. pic.twitter.com/POeSeaUfy2 — Developing Pakistan (@developingpak) August 26, 2022

Another video clip of floods in Pakistan destroying multi-storey structures. pic.twitter.com/MGnYWCTpYh — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) August 26, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.