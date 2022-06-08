By Joshua Manning • 08 June 2022 • 19:17

Four mountaineers from Alicante to take on Pakistan's Broad Peak Credit: Twitter @Alpine_Pakistan

Pakistan’s Broad Peak is also known as K3 and it is the twelfth highest mountain on Earth at 8,046 metres.

The four mountaineers who plan to tackle Pakistan’s Broad Peak were received by the President of Alicante Provincial Council, Carlos Mazón, as reported by Informacion.

Eloy Martínez, Antonio Escalant and José María Ponce, the four mountaineers from Alicante make up the expedition that on Monday June , 13, will set off for Pakistan to climb Broad Peak (also known as K3), the twelfth highest mountain on Earth at 8,047 metres.

During the meeting, which was also attended by the deputy for Sports, Bernabé Cano, and the deputy for the Environment, Miguel Ángel Sánchez, the president conveyed the support of the Diputación de Alicante and his admiration for tackling this “great challenge”. “You are heroes”, said Mazón, who confirmed that the provincial institution “will follow your adventure very closely”.

Carlos Cardelle and Eloy Martínez are members of the ACCLIVIS Mountain Club of Crevillent, while Antonio Escalant belongs to the Club de Deportes de Montaña y Escalada de Albatera and José María Ponce to the Centre Excursionista Amics de les Muntanyes d’Ibi.

The first attempt to climb the summit of Broad Peak was an attempt by German Karl Herligkoffer in 1954, whose initial goal was to climb to the summit of Gasherbrum I.

Due to a problem getting the Balti porters to carry the load to a higher point on the Baltoro glacier, in the area known as Concordia, he gave up his attempt.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.