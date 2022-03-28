By Guest Writer • 28 March 2022 • 16:33

Climber González during an earlier expedition Credit: Manuel González Lolo Facebook

MARBELLA mountaineer to climb 8586-metre-high Mount Kanchenjunga in the Himalayas as part of a project to climb 14 mountains each soaring to 8,000 metres of more.

Manuel (LoLo) González is a member of the Ama Dablam Alpine Club in San Pedro Alcantara and next year hopes to tackle the last of the 14 mountains to coincide with the club’s 40th anniversary.

In the meantime, he has had to raise €26,285 to cover costs of this year’s attempt but because some of the money from sponsors, including €13,400 from the Marbella Council may not have been available in time for the trip, he had to turn to go fund me to try to raise the missing amount which he undertook to repay once the sponsorship funds were received.

Mount Kanchenjunga which is the third highest in the world straddles the Indian and Nepalese borders but he will have to set off from the Nepalese side as the Indian Government banned all climbing using their Sikkim route in 2000.

This is said to be one of the most difficult climbs of all of the world’s mountains and if successful, González hopes to get close to the summit (which was first conquered in 1955 by a British team) by mid-May after setting off from Spain on April 1.

