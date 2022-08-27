By Joshua Manning • 27 August 2022 • 14:39

Huge fire breaks out in Spain’s Avila in Castilla y Leon Credit: Twitter @naturalezacyl

Yet another huge forest fire has broken out in Spain’s Avila in Castilla y Leon according to reports on Saturday, August 27.

The fire in Spain’s Avila in Castilla y Leon, was reported on Twitter by Castilla y Leon’s official nature account:

“Active Forest fire in Solana de Avila. Services dispatched:

🔸 1 #AM

🔸 2 ground crews

🔸 3 helicopters 🚁

🔸 3 ELIF (helicopter crews made up of a technician or foreman and 4 to 7 specialist workers.)

🔸 1 BRIF (helicopter crews contracted by the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO)).

🔸 1 ground cargo aircraft ✈

🔸 1 aerial firefighter helicopter

🔸 Coordination helicopter #HOTEL 🚁”, read the tweet posted by the service.

🔴 Activo #IFSolanaDeÁvila Medios enviados:

🔸 1 #AM

🔸 2 cuadrillas terrestres

🔸 3 helicópteros 🚁

🔸 3 ELIF

🔸 1 BRIF

🔸 1 avión de carga en tierra ✈

🔸 1 helicóptero bombardero

🔸 Helicóptero de coordinación #HOTEL 🚁 pic.twitter.com/ElhIbDvcre — Naturaleza Castilla y León (@naturalezacyl) August 27, 2022

“Oof doesn’t look good, good luck to all services,” tweeted one user, responding to an update on the fire

An aircraft together with five helicopters, including a firefighter helicopter and a coordination helicopter, are reportedly working on the extinguishing efforts to try to put an end to the active fire in Solana de Ávila.

There is currently no information on the extent of the damage nor if there are any victims.

Solana de Ávila is a municipality located in the province of Ávila, Castile and León, Spain.

According to the 2004 census, the municipality has a population of 194 inhabitants.

The news of a fire in Spain’s Avila follows videos that emerged on social media of a huge fire that had broken out in the Valencian town of Petrer, located in Alicante province, on Wednesday, August 17.

Spain’s firefighters had to split their time between two fires raging in the Valencia Community, with four fire rescue aircraft being diverted from Vall d’Ebo to try to extinguish the Petrer forest fire.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.