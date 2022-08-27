By Joshua Manning • 27 August 2022 • 7:42

Tragedy as mother and her two children die in Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

A woman and her two children were killed during shelling by Russian Forces of the town of Kamianka in the Zaporizhzhia Region, Ukraine, on Friday, 26 August.

The death of a mother in her two children following Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine was reported on the Facebook page of the Zaporizhzhia regional methodological centre for culture and arts.

Anastasia Borovik worked as head of the cultural and mass sector of the Culture and Leisure Centre of Kamenskoye village council.

“A great grief has come to our family of cultural workers in Zaporizhzhia! Today during an attack our colleague Anastasia Borovik, the head of the cultural and entertainment sector of the Centre for Culture and Leisure of Kamensky village council of Pology district, died. Died! With two small sons. Terrible grief, terrible pain,” the statement read.

The news was also shared on Twitter with one user posting:

“Yesterday, Russians killed Anastasiia Borovyk and her two children, 8 and 2 years old, in the temporarily occupied village of Kamianka, reports the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Starukh.”

⚡️ Yesterday, Russians killed Anastasiia Borovyk and her two children, 8 and 2 years old, in the temporarily occupied village of Kamianka, reports the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Starukh. pic.twitter.com/0jIboMk039 — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 27, 2022

The news follows reports that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine had seen all its power units disconnected with Russia claiming that it the action has started a forest fire, as reported on Friday, August 26.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.