By Joshua Manning • 29 August 2022 • 9:27

Ukrainian citizen accused of collaborating in car bombing of Darya Dugin Credit: Telegram @Enews112

Ukrainian citizen Bohdan Tsyganenko is believed to have been involved in the murder of Darya Dugin. This was reported by the Federal Security Service, as reported on Monday, August 29.

According to the service, Ukrainian citizen Tsyganenko helped Nataliya Vovk murder Darya Dugin by obtaining false documents (including a Kazakh passport in the name of Yuliya Zayko) and provided her with fake car plates of the Donetsk People’s Republic and Kazakhstan.

Additionally, Tsyganenko helped Vovk assemble a bomb in her garage.

Darya Dugin’s assassin Natalya Vovk followed her to the tradition festival and detonated the explosive device herself.

According to the Federal Security Service, Vovk attached this bomb to the bottom of Dugin’s car and then detonated it. After the successful assassination attempt, Vovk left Russia with her daughter, as reported by Russian News Agency Baza.

Aleksandr Dugin, the father of Darya Dugin, said on Monday, August 22, that his daughter was a victim of “the terrorist attack carried out by the Ukrainian Nazi regime”. He added that she had: ” Laid her maiden life at the altar of victory”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, known to be a close friend of Aleksandr Dugin, sent a message of condolence to his family, in which he said that: “Darya Dugin was a bright, talented, kind, loving, sympathetic, and open-hearted woman”.

