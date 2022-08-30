By Joshua Manning • 30 August 2022 • 14:40
Heartbreak as promising Ibiza junior football player dies aged 16 Credit: Twitter @ibizaud
The news of the death of Ibiza’s junior football player was shared on Twitter by the official club account:
“Today is a sad and painful day for the whole UD Ibiza family. Official Communiqué.”
The full statement read:
“From Unión Deportiva Ibiza we deeply regret to announce the death of Iván Verdera Ferrer, a player of our Juvenil A, only 16 years old, who left us this morning after suffering a traffic accident yesterday on the island of Formentera.”
“From Ibiza we join the pain of his parents, family and friends.”
“Always with us, Ivan. Rest in peace.”
To which Rayo Celta football club responded:
“Terrible news. All our support and affection for Ivan’s family, friends and colleagues. A big hug for the
@ibizaud RIP.”
Football player Javi Lara tweeted:
“All my encouragement and support for the family! These things should not exist! RIP”
Zaragoza football club tweeted:
“Our deepest condolences and a big hug to Ivan’s family and the whole of the @ibizaud at this difficult time.”
Alicante Football Club Hercules tweeted:
“Hercules CF would like to send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Iván Verdera, player of Ibiza UD’s Juvenil A team. RIP”
The news comes after the UK Resuscitation Council took to Twitter on Tuesday, August 30 to praise ambulance crews who saved a 24-year-old Spanish footballer who suffered a cardiac arrest during a game in the UK.
