Heartbreak as promising Ibiza junior football player dies aged 16

Ivan Verdera Ferrer, a junior football player for Ibiza football club died in a car crash in Formentera, Spain on Monday, August 29.

The news of the death of Ibiza’s junior football player was shared on Twitter by the official club account:

“Today is a sad and painful day for the whole UD Ibiza family. Official Communiqué.”

The full statement read:

“From Unión Deportiva Ibiza we deeply regret to announce the death of Iván Verdera Ferrer, a player of our Juvenil A, only 16 years old, who left us this morning after suffering a traffic accident yesterday on the island of Formentera.”

“From Ibiza we join the pain of his parents, family and friends.”

“Always with us, Ivan. Rest in peace.”

Terrible noticia. Todo nuestro apoyo y cariño para la familia, amigos y compañeros de Iván . Un fuerte abrazo para el @ibizaud. DEP. — RC Celta (@RCCelta) August 30, 2022

To which Rayo Celta football club responded:

“Terrible news. All our support and affection for Ivan’s family, friends and colleagues. A big hug for the

@ibizaud RIP.”

Football player Javi Lara tweeted:

“All my encouragement and support for the family! These things should not exist! RIP”

Todo mi ánimo y apoyo para la familia! Estas cosas no deberían de existir! D. E. P. — Javi Lara (@JaviLara2) August 30, 2022

Zaragoza football club tweeted:

“Our deepest condolences and a big hug to Ivan’s family and the whole of the @ibizaud at this difficult time.”

Nuestro más sentido pésame y un fuerte abrazo para la familia de Iván y todo el @ibizaud en estos duros momentos. — Real Zaragoza 🦁🤍💙 (@RealZaragoza) August 30, 2022

Alicante Football Club Hercules tweeted:

“Hercules CF would like to send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Iván Verdera, player of Ibiza UD’s Juvenil A team. RIP”

Desde el Hércules CF queremos mandar nuestro más sentido pésame a familiares y amigos de Iván Verdera, jugador del Juvenil A del Ibiza UD. DEP — Hércules CF 💙🤍 (@cfhercules) August 30, 2022

