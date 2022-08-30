By Joshua Manning • 30 August 2022 • 8:40

Huge day for Ukraine with 25 Russian APCs destroyed in latest combat losses update Credit: FotograFFF/Shutterstock.com

On Tuesday, August 30, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

Ukraine’s latest combat losses inflicted on Russian forces were shared on Twitter:

⚡️ The General Staff of the Armed Forces posted a summary of the combat losses of the Russian troops as of 30 August. About 47,500 Russian soldiers were eliminated. pic.twitter.com/TpzXsOjAAK — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 30, 2022

The number of Russian soldiers killed by Ukraine’s forces now sits at 47,550 after another 450 soldiers were reportedly killed.

In addition Ukraine’s Forces have allegedly destroyed seven more Russian tanks adding up to a total of 1954 tanks being destroyed since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war.

Ukraine also reported the destruction of three Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 19 artillery system and one helicopter.

According to the report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russia continues to concentrate its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of Donetsk Region, retaining the occupied areas of Kherson Region, parts of Kharkiv Region, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolayiv Region.

The Russian occupants continue to launch air and missile strikes against civilian targets on Ukrainian territory.

Units of the military forces of the Republic of Belarus are carrying out the task of strengthening the protection of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel regions.

The threat of Russia launching missile and air strikes from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus persists.

Russia continues to hold separate units of the Russian Federation’s armed forces in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions, carrying out artillery fire near the settlements of Obodi, Novovasylivka and Myropilske in Sumy Region.

Russia engaged in an offensive battle in order to improve the tactical position in the area of the settlement of Udi, after being defeated by Ukrainian soldiers withdrew.

On the Slovyansk sector, Russian units continued shelling with small arms artillery and multiple rocket launchers near Veliky Komishuvaha, Krasnopillia, Dmitriivka, Brazhkivka, Dolyna and Bogorodichne.

Russia attempted to conduct air reconnaissance of UAVs in the vicinity of Bohorodichne. The aircraft was taken down by Ukrainian military personnel.

On the Kramatorsk line, Russia shelled the areas of Zvanivka, Siverskyi, Verkhnyokamskyi and Slovyansk with gunfire and reactive artillery. They launched air strikes near Hryhorivka and Pryshyb.

On the Bakhmut side, tank and small arms artillery fire was detected near Soledar, Dolyna, Zaitseve and Bilohirivka.

Russian ships in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov are concentrating their main efforts on the detection and blocking of civilian ships. The sea-based Kalibr missile launchers are on standby for deployment.

The news comes after the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, on Monday, August 29.

