By Matthew Roscoe • 31 August 2022 • 17:38

French rapper Timal faces backlash after animal cruelty video similar to countryman Kurt Zouma. Image: @Christaline91/Twitter

A VIDEO of French rapper Timal kicking his dog in the head has been making the rounds on social media on Wednesday, August 31, and the 25-year-old has faced some severe backlash and disgust over his actions.

Similar to that of countryman Kurt Zouma, West Ham’s cat abuser who was ordered to do 180 hours of community service in the UK, French rapper Timal was captured on Snapchat kicking his dog in the head after it urinated on the floor.

The artist from Seine-Saint-Denis, who recently collaborated with Booba on his track Cameleon, is shown kicking the animal several times as it took refuge on the sofa.

Hundreds of complaints to the animal rescue charity “Fondation 30 Millions d’Amis” resulted in an investigation being launched and the dog being rescued.

The Foundation #30millionsdamis is at the police station: complaint lodged, rapper’s dog #Timal recovered and brought to safety. Thank you to everyone who intervened.”

Prior to the intervention from the charity, the rapper tried to justify his action by saying that he was just disciplining his dog, which sparked further backlash.

People reacted to the charity’s news that the dog had been brought to safety.

“Poor dog, luckily he’s stupid and he put in story otherwise we would never have known,” one person said.

Another person said: “I’m happy for the dog huh but should put the same force for battered women.”

“In France, it is better to be a dog than a woman obviously,” another person said.

While another person said: “Congratulations to the 30 million friends foundation for having saved this dog from the mistreatment inflicted on him #Timal and which this sinister person boasted about. We hope that justice will prevail…”

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma was sentenced to 180 hours of community service after being filmed hitting his cat. The French international is also banned from owning a cat for five years.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

 

