WATCH: Former Manchester United striker gives Oscar-winning performance in MLS game. Image: @nocontextfooty/Twitter

FORMER Manchester United striker Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández gives an Oscar-winning performance in his side’s latest MLS game.

Chicharito has been applauded for his oscar-winning performance during LA Galaxy’s match against Toronto in the MLS on Wednesday, August 31 (local time).

A viral video shows the moment the former Real Madrid player threw himself to the ground after being harassed by Toronto players during the MLS encounter that ended 2-2.

The video of Chicharito diving during the MLS game has gained thousands of retweets and hundreds of comments.

“Embarrassing,” one person wrote.

Another person said: “Get well soon Chicharito. I hope you are not in ICU due to this horrendous handling by those players.”

Get well soon @CH14_. I hope you are not in ICU due to this horrendous handling by those players. https://t.co/fpPQGm8DQ8 — Nitish Raj Pathak (@bingnitish77) September 1, 2022

“The beautiful game,” wrote another.

Another person on Twitter joked: “Me when I get asked to do something extra at work.”

Me when I get asked to do something extra at work. https://t.co/yhzAHCKYP9 — Dieselburger Deluxe (@DKomatose) September 1, 2022

While another wrote: “They tried to murder Chicharito. Smh.”

They tried to murder Chicharito. Smh https://t.co/tarbxMftrD — 🥞 from North/Southbound 🇵🇸 (@_Pancake_Papi) September 1, 2022

“When the director tells me to oversell one take for the wide shot,” one person said.

When the director tells me to oversell one take for the wide shot. https://t.co/3hMMleaqeI — 11 Yanks (@11Yanks) September 1, 2022

The 34-year-old Mexican footballer became Manchester United’s first Mexican player after signing for the Premier League side in 2010.

During his five years with United, he amassed over 150 appearances and scored 59 goals, winning two Premier League titles.

Hernández has also played for Spanish giants Real Madrid, Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen and London side West Ham United.

In 2019, he signed for LaLiga side Sevilla before joining MLS’s LA Galaxy the following year.

