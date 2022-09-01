By Matthew Roscoe • 01 September 2022 • 19:40
WATCH: Former Manchester United striker gives Oscar-winning performance in MLS game. Image: @nocontextfooty/Twitter
Chicharito has been applauded for his oscar-winning performance during LA Galaxy’s match against Toronto in the MLS on Wednesday, August 31 (local time).
A viral video shows the moment the former Real Madrid player threw himself to the ground after being harassed by Toronto players during the MLS encounter that ended 2-2.
pic.twitter.com/jHG5ZehAuI
— Out Of Context Football (@nocontextfooty) September 1, 2022
The video of Chicharito diving during the MLS game has gained thousands of retweets and hundreds of comments.
“Embarrassing,” one person wrote.
Another person said: “Get well soon Chicharito. I hope you are not in ICU due to this horrendous handling by those players.”
“The beautiful game,” wrote another.
Another person on Twitter joked: “Me when I get asked to do something extra at work.”
While another wrote: “They tried to murder Chicharito. Smh.”
“When the director tells me to oversell one take for the wide shot,” one person said.
The 34-year-old Mexican footballer became Manchester United’s first Mexican player after signing for the Premier League side in 2010.
During his five years with United, he amassed over 150 appearances and scored 59 goals, winning two Premier League titles.
Hernández has also played for Spanish giants Real Madrid, Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen and London side West Ham United.
In 2019, he signed for LaLiga side Sevilla before joining MLS’s LA Galaxy the following year.
The viral video of the former Manchester United star’s Oscar-winning performance comes after a viral post revealed a controversial sponsorship from an under-10s side in the UK.
The post revealed an under-10s football team from Nottingham is now sponsored by Hooters, the restaurant best-known for its waitresses’ revealing uniforms.
The post, shared by radio presenter Toby Tarrant on Thursday, September 1, showed the young boys standing with some of the Hooters girls – which garnered mixed reactions online.
