By Chris King • 02 September 2022 • 4:17

Image of the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Credit: Google maps - Hamim tube

A prime VIP hospitality suite for this December’s Qatar World Cup tournament has sold for a staggering price of £2.1 million.

It was reported on Thursday, September 1, that a large private VIP hospitality suite for the Qatar World Cup had been sold for the incredible figure of £2.1 million. Suite 3079 – which can cater for 44 people – is located in the 80,000-seat Lusail Stadium, where the December 18 final will be played, which is one of the 10 matches the package includes.

The suite in question had gone on sale for £2,160,420 (approx €2,506,091.20), and when the listing was updated, it was marked as ‘sold’, according to metro.co.uk. These luxury suites were put on sale by Fifa’s exclusive MATCH Hospitality sales agency long before tickets for the matches were available on general release.

‘Just like an aeroplane has economy, business, and first classes, we have a range of hospitality products designed for a range of clients, from the super-luxurious to the casual and relaxed”, explained a spokesperson for MATCH Hospitality.

They continued: ‘These types of hospitality products give people a way to guarantee their access to the game, with additional benefits, whether they are booking a family-friendly lounge, or hosting their VVIP guests in an exclusive suite”.

‘They are not the only way, or price point, to be in the stadium and enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime tournament. Additionally, the specific suite you mention is the largest in Lusail, and private suites are sold on a ‘venue series’ basis, which means the price includes all the matches taking place in a specific stadium”, they pointed out.

‘In the case of Lusail, each Private Suite includes 10 matches, including the final match of the tournament’, concluded the spokesperson.

The suite prices are based on their location and capacity. According to the company, a ‘curated five-course sampling menu’, is included. From the glass-fronted boxes, guests can directly access their seats outside.

Still available at the same Lusail Stadium is the Pearl Lounge. This hospitality box is even more luxurious and dearer than Suite 3079. It is located right on the halfway line, offering its guests ‘impeccable service’. This includes a dedicated concierge who will preside over the gastronomic showcase’ comprising six courses. The package has: ‘à la carte options, signature dishes, and live chef stations’.

‘This is the most luxurious commercial lounge at the Fifa World Cup. It is the first thought and the final word in the story of luxe sporting hospitality’, says the MATCH Hospitality promotional material.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.