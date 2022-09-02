By Joshua Manning • 02 September 2022 • 15:02

Ukraine to establish 10km demilitarised zone outside Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Credit: Ihor Bondarenko/Shutterstock.com

The decision to establish a 10km demilitarised zone outside of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant comes after days of rising tensions with Russian forces, as reported on Friday, September 2.

Ukraine’s establishment of a demilitarised zone outside of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and reposted on Telegram by Energoatom who stated:

‼️After IAEA visit, there should be no doubt about the need to demilitarise the EUAU and de-occupy the occupied Ukrainian territories.”

“At the end of a visit by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission led by its head Rafael Grossi to the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, there can be no doubt about the dangers posed by the presence of Russian occupying forces at the bombed nuclear facility.”

“International representatives have seen for themselves the real threat posed by the militarization of the WEU and the breakdown of nuclear security. ”

“We trust that the world will receive full and objective information on the activities of the occupants on the territory of the station and the city of Enerhodar.”

“▪️ For its part, Ukraine has done everything possible to ensure that the Mission has free access to the site so that it can make an independent and objective assessment of the situation.”

“This is noteworthy”:

“‼️ A 10-kilometer demilitarised zone is to be established in the vicinity of the NPP until the end of hostilities;”

“‼️ Russian troops and the occupation administration are to leave the station and move outside the demilitarised zone;”

“‼️ Legitimate Ukrainian authorities should return to Enerhodar;”

“‼️ The Ukrainian Energy System should be returned to Energoatom’s control in cooperation with the IAEA and other independent international institutions.”

The news comes after the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant activated emergency protection after Russia has bombed Ukraine troops, as reported on Thursday, September 1.

