Porsche reduces supply chain CO₂ emissions through green power requirement

By Chris King • 03 September 2022 • 1:38

Image of a Porsche sports car. Credit: [email protected]

Through green power requirements, the German car manufacturer Porsche is reducing its supply chain CO₂ emissions.

As reported by Porsche in its Newsroom this Friday, September 2, the car giant is taking responsibility for sustainable and transparent supply chains. In July 2021, the sports car manufacturer called on its approximately 1,300 direct series suppliers to use only renewable energies in new projects for the manufacture of Porsche components.

One year on, the manufacturer is seeing positive results: its suppliers selected for new vehicle projects have committed to switching their production to certified green power and are working with Porsche to reduce CO 2 emissions in the supply chain.

“We are implementing our clear sustainability strategy in procurement together with our direct suppliers”, said Barbara Frenkel, Member of the Executive Board for Procurement at Porsche AG.

Porsche is working towards making its value chain net carbon-neutral in 2030. This includes a net carbon-neutral use phase for future BEV models. In doing so, the sports car manufacturer is not only demonstrating its commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement but is also setting standards in the German automotive industry.

“Procurement is a team sport. We can only achieve our ambitious goals together with our suppliers. We are transforming out of conviction, acting quickly, and not waiting for lawmakers to define specifications”, continued Frenkel.

She added: “The green power requirement for our suppliers is a great example of this. With the use of electricity from renewable energy sources, our partners are supporting our ambition to achieve carbon neutrality”.

The green power requirement is just one of many measures taken by Porsche to achieve sustainability in the supply chain. The sports car manufacturer also uses creative approaches such as sustainability dialogues – an open exchange of ideas with suppliers that leads to knowledge sharing and joint goals.

