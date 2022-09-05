By Guest Writer • 05 September 2022 • 16:46

Meet the Dodo’s nearest living relation Credit: Bioparc Fuengirola

ALMOST as dead as a Dodo but Bioparc Fuengirola houses its nearest relative the Nicobar pigeon which is itself a threatened species.

Having died out in the 17th Century the flightless Dodo found only in Mauritius was a form of pigeon but being so tame and unable to fly away, it was sailor’s favourite food when they landed on the island and it was also attacked by rats, pigs, cats and dogs who arrived on the ships.

Although significantly smaller and clearly different in appearance, the Nicobar pigeon, has colourful plumage made up of long and extravagant feathers that descend from the neck, mixing green, grey, bluish and orange colours, depending on the reflection of the light.

Generally shy, quiet and difficult to see, the natural habitat of the Nicobar pigeon is the Nicobar Islands, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Solomon Islands.

This is the only surviving species of the genus Caloenas , after the Kanaka pigeon native to New Caledonia and Tonga, known only from fossil remains, became extinct and the Liverpool pigeon, was recognised as extinct by the IUCN in 2008.

Although they are not in an advanced state of threat, their numbers in the wild are declining because, with increasing frequency, they are captured for illegal trade.

Bioparc Fuengirola takes part in a range of breeding programmes in order to help conserve some of the world’s endangered species.

