By Joshua Manning • 06 September 2022 • 14:00

Lifeguards save unconscious 77-year-old swimmer at Murcia beach Credit: Pepeelson/Shutterstock.com

Lifeguards and health workers saved an unconscious 77-year-old swimmer at a beach in Los Alcazares, Murcia, as reported on Tuesday, September 6.

A 77-year- old swimmer who was unconscious in the sea at the Murica beach of Las Palmeras, in Los Narejos (Los Alcázares) was rescued by lifeguards and medical staff who later attended and transferred the man to hospital.

Emergency services were phoned at roughly 11.25 a.m by the beach lifeguards, who reported that they had rescued an unconscious swimmer and were beginning resuscitation manoeuvres.

Ambulance and medical staff from the Emergency and Civil Protection Service of the Los Alcázares Town Council and a Mobile Emergency Unit (UME) with medical staff from the 061 Emergency and Health Emergency Department were mobilised to the scene.

After being stabilised by the medical staff, the injured man was transferred by the EMU to the hospital “Los Arcos del Mar Menor”, in San Javier, as reported by 112 Murcia.

The news of a swimmer being saved on a beach in Murcia follows reports of a man who drowned at the Faro de Cullera beach on the Costa Brava, despite efforts by the lifeguards to revive him.

The incident occurred at around 3pm on Saturday, September 3, with several witnesses reportedly alerting the lifeguards and the 112 emergency coordination centre.

