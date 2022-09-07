By Joshua Manning • 07 September 2022 • 8:31

Fire at karaoke bar leaves 12 dead and dozens injured in southern Vietnam Credit: Twitter @journalgourav

At least 12 people have died following a fire at a karaoke bar in southern Vietnam as reported on Wednesday, September 7.

Video footage of the fire at a karaoke bar in southern Vietnam that left 12 dead and dozens injures was shared on Twitter:

“At least 12 people died and 40 others were injured in a fire at a karaoke bar in southern Vietnam – state media.”

At least 12 people died and 40 others were injured in a fire at a karaoke bar in southern Vietnam – state media pic.twitter.com/VMbp4jJrZO — Gourav Mishra (@journalgourav) September 7, 2022

The fire reportedly affected the second and third floors of the building on Tuesday night, with customers and staff members trapped inside according to state media.

Many attempted to escape the fire by heading to the balcony, with some jumping from the building.

“Rescue teams are still looking for victims at the scene. The cause of the fire has not been determined and is being investigated,” Nguyen Thanh Tam, a top official with the ruling communist party in Thuan An city, stated to AFP.

The fire is Vietnam’s deadliest since 2018, when 13 people died in a fire that took place in an apartment complex in Ho Chi Minh City.

The news follows reports of a body being found, during the extinguishing of a forest fire in the municipality of Albaladejo del Cuende in Cuenca, Spain, inside a burnt vehicle on Monday, September 5.

